      Breaking News
First U.S. Case of New Coronavirus Strain Found In Colorado

COVID Payments To Begin Soon

Dec 29, 2020 @ 3:43pm

(Washington, DC) — Coronavirus stimulus payments could be in bank accounts within hours. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said direct deposits could start being deposited Tuesday. Paper checks will begin being sent out Wednesday. The 600-dollar payments are meant to help boost the economy amid the downturn caused by the pandemic. Meantime, the House voted Monday to increase those payments to two-thousand-dollars, but that move faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

Popular Posts
Shooter Kills Young Woman & Takes His Own Life at Vancouver Medical Clinic
Couple, Grandchild Who Disappeared While Cutting Christmas Tree Found Safe
Man Stabbed In Temple In North Portland
Governor Kate Brown Changes School Metrics, Targets February Classroom Return Date
Chia Seeds Wash Ashore On Oregon Coast