Covid Hospitalizations Reach New Record Low In Oregon
Portland, Ore. – Good news and a new milestone for Oregon in the Coronavirus pandemic. The number of Oregonians reportedly still in the hospital with Covid-19, is down to just 92. That’s the fewest since records were kept, and it’s down about 40 percent since a month ago. There were 156 hospital patients reported on April 8th in Oregon. The number dropped below 100 for the first time on Saturday.
