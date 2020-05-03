      Breaking News
Covid Hospitalizations Reach New Record Low In Oregon

May 3, 2020 @ 2:10pm

Portland, Ore. – Good news and a new milestone for Oregon in the Coronavirus pandemic. The number of Oregonians reportedly still in the hospital with Covid-19, is down to just 92. That’s the fewest since records were kept, and it’s down about 40 percent since a month ago. There were 156 hospital patients reported on April 8th in Oregon. The number dropped below 100 for the first time on Saturday.

Click Here To Read More About Covid-19 Patients In Oregon

 

 

