COVID-19 Surging In Oregon; Vaccinations For Youngest Children Lagging

Jul 8, 2022 @ 2:20pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – COVID-19 is surging across Oregon.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger says that means hospitals are filling up, “However, we are not to a point where we’re overwhelmed in hospitals…we have the capacity in the system to treat everyone.”

He also recommends that everyone get vaccinated and mask up in public indoor places with high rates of transmission, such as in the Portland-metro area.

–Vaccines Lagging For Oregon’s Youngest–

Only about 8,600 Oregonians aged 5 and under have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s less than 4 percent of that population.

Dr. Sidelinger says that number needs to increase, “Although rates of COVID-19 are lower in children, children can get infected and very sick.”

COVID-19 is now in the top 10 causes of death for children.

