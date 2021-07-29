COVID-19 Still Surging In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – For the second time in three days, Oregon reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
Today’s 1,026 new cases brings the state’s total to 218,689 since the start of the pandemic.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 6 more virus-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,855.
Here is today’s case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (17), Clackamas (69), Clatsop (18), Columbia (5), Coos (20), Crook (7), Curry (11), Deschutes (36), Douglas (54), Gilliam (2), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (4), Jackson (111), Jefferson (4), Josephine (35), Klamath (17), Lane (93), Lincoln (4), Linn (46), Malheur (7), Marion (66), Morrow (6), Multnomah (95), Polk (24), Sherman (5), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (110), Union (21), Wallowa (3), Wasco (27), Washington (60), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (20).
Oregon’s 2,850th death is an 80-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 21 and died on July 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,851st death is an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,852nd death is a 63-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 27 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,853rd death is a 48-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 14, 2020 and died on Sept. 21, 2020 at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,854th death is a 67-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 11 and died on July 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,855th death is an 85-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 24 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
285 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus. That’s 11 more than yesterday.
84 patients are in the ICU.