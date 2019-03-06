Courtney to Take Leave of Absence

Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, spends a moment in thought during a legislative forum at the Capitol in Salem, Ore., Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. Legislative leaders outlined their priorities for the 2015 legislative session at a Capitol forum organized by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Senate President, Peter Courtney, is taking a 10-day leave of absence.

The longtime lawmaker says he’s temporarily stepping aside to deal with an undisclosed medical condition.

Senate President Pro Tempore Laurie Monnes Anderson will manage daily operations of the Senate until he returns.