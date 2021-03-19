Contractor Fined Over Asbestos Tainted Debris
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A Florida-based company has been fined over $74,000 for improperly sending asbestos-tainted debris to a landfill in Southern Oregon.
The Mail Tribune reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality described the violations as “major magnitude violations,” but said the problems have since been “properly abated and removed.”
The state fined BACH Land Development for improperly clearing a dozen manufactured home sites containing asbestos between late November and early December and “conducting an unlicensed asbestos abatement project” at Medford Estates.
The company has until April 4 to contest the fine.