      Weather Alert

Contractor Fined Over Asbestos Tainted Debris

Mar 19, 2021 @ 3:44pm

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A Florida-based company has been fined over $74,000 for improperly sending asbestos-tainted debris to a landfill in Southern Oregon.

The Mail Tribune reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality described the violations as “major magnitude violations,” but said the problems have since been “properly abated and removed.”

The state fined BACH Land Development for improperly clearing a dozen manufactured home sites containing asbestos between late November and early December and “conducting an unlicensed asbestos abatement project” at Medford Estates.

The company has until April 4 to contest the fine.

TAGS
Asbestos DEQ Fine
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Derek Chauvin Trial: 12th Juror Picked, Lawyers Clash Over Expert
Homeless Have Become Privileged “Citizens” In The Rose City
Traffic stop leads to Officer involved shooting Saturday Morning
Murderer Of Rainier Police Chief Finally Sent To Prison