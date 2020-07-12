      Weather Alert

Coast Guard Rescues Hurt Fisherman 100 Miles Off Oregon Coast

Jul 12, 2020 @ 1:31pm

Coos Bay, Ore. – We’re waiting to hear how a 26-year-old man is doing after he was hurt on a fishing boat, and had to be rescued by the Coast Guard. It happened Saturday morning about 100 miles offshore of Coos Bay. Crew onboard the fishing boat The McKenzie Rose, called for help when the man hurt his head. The rescue took about six hours total. The man’s condition is unknown.

“Getting this man to emergency medical care was a coordinated effort between the McKenzie Rose crew and the Coast Guard,” said Petty Officer First Class Michael Halasz, Sector North Bend watchstander, in a press release. “The teamwork greatly aided in the swift transport and treatment of the injured crew member.”

TAGS
100 miles coast guard Coos Bay Fisherman hurt injuried Offshore rescue
