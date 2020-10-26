Clark County Schools Reopening For Youngest Students
VANCOUVER, Wa. – Some major news for young students in Clark County Monday.
Nine area school districts have agreed to begin reopening classrooms for Kindergartners.
The students will be split into small groups of 10 or fewer children.
Each individual district will come up with its own plan and timing.
Here’s more from Clark County:
CLARK COUNTY, Wash., October 26, 2020 – The superintendents of nine Clark County school districts have collectively agreed to move forward with bringing small groups (pods/cohorts) of kindergarten students to school buildings for in-person instruction in the coming weeks. This decision is safe and aligns with the state guidance for reopening schools.
The following Clark County school districts, working in close partnership with Clark County Public Health, are prepared to bring groups of ten or fewer kindergarten students in to school buildings for small group in-person education:
- Battle Ground
- Camas
- Evergreen
- Green Mountain
- Hockinson
- La Center
- Ridgefield
- Vancouver
- Washougal
Specific plans for how and when kindergarten small group learning may be implemented will be made by individual districts, in collaboration with their employee association leaders. Districts will provide detailed information about their plans to employees and families in the coming weeks.
“Bringing small groups of kindergarten students in to classrooms for in-person education is a cautious and incremental approach that fits within state health department guidance,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County Public Health director and county health officer. “With small group sizes and continued preventive measures, such as mask-wearing and physical distancing, we believe in-person education is safe for both students and staff because children this young are less likely to transmit the virus to others.”
The decision to provide in-person education to the districts’ youngest learners was made in close collaboration with Clark County Public Health and is in line with Washington State Department of Health guidance for counties that have high COVID-19 activity. The guidance allows for in-person education for small groups of the highest need students, such as students with disabilities, students living homeless, those farthest from educational justice, and younger learners.
“Kindergarten students have no classroom experience and remote learning presents significant challenges for our youngest learners,” said Vancouver Public Schools Superintendent Steve Webb. “This is a cautious, thoughtful and safe approach to support effective student learning for very young students.”
Although varied, local school districts have been providing safe, in-person instruction to small groups of special education students, some pre-kindergarten students, and kindergarten students since the summer.
Schools will continue to utilize preventive measures such as health screenings for COVID-19 symptoms, physical distancing, mask wearing, increased hand washing, and enhanced cleaning protocols.
Clark County Public Health, in partnership with school districts, will continue to monitor virus activity in schools and the community. The current decision applies to kindergarten students only. Decisions regarding in-person education for other grade levels have not been made at this time.