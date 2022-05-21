Clackamas County Sheriff Seeks Public Input In Investigation Of Fatal Crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Fatal Crash that happened just before noon on Friday (May 20). An initial investigation reveals that a silver sedan with four occupants, crossed the center line on South New Era Road, colliding with a Black Truck.
The driver of the sedan and two passengers were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. According to a News Release from Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old passenger died at the scene.
The 63-year-old driver of the truck was taken to the hospital out of caution.
The Crash investigation remains active. If anyone has any information that could help the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, Call the Non-Emergency Tip Line at 503-723-4949, or use the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Reference CCSO Case #22-011431.