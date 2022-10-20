Clackamas County Opens Air Quality Relief Centers

OREGON CITY, Ore. – Clackamas County Thursday issued an air quality health advisory and opened three air quality relief centers.

Here are the hours and locations of the air quality relief centers:

Father’s Heart Ministry

603 12th Street

Oregon City, OR 97045

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Service animals welcome

Zoar Lutheran Church

Noon to 6 p.m.

190 SW 3rd

Canby, OR 97013

Dogs on leash and other small pets in carriers welcome but please check with staff

Dinner from 5 p.m. to 6 pm.

Molalla Hope Community Church

Noon to 8 p.m.

209 Kennal Avenue

Molalla, OR 97038

Small dogs must remain in kennel

Certified Service Dogs allowed

The County is monitoring the situation and will later decide if the centers will be open overnight.