Clackamas County Opens Air Quality Relief Centers
October 20, 2022 12:57PM PDT
OREGON CITY, Ore. – Clackamas County Thursday issued an air quality health advisory and opened three air quality relief centers.
Here are the hours and locations of the air quality relief centers:
Father’s Heart Ministry
603 12th Street
Oregon City, OR 97045
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Service animals welcome
Zoar Lutheran Church
Noon to 6 p.m.
190 SW 3rd
Canby, OR 97013
Dogs on leash and other small pets in carriers welcome but please check with staff
Dinner from 5 p.m. to 6 pm.
Molalla Hope Community Church
Noon to 8 p.m.
209 Kennal Avenue
Molalla, OR 97038
Small dogs must remain in kennel
Certified Service Dogs allowed
The County is monitoring the situation and will later decide if the centers will be open overnight.
More about: