City Of Vancouver Sued After Man Found Dead On Sidewalk

Feb 26, 2021 @ 10:24am

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A Clark County woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Vancouver claiming that poor sidewalk maintenance contributed to her brother’s death.

The lawsuit says Robert Willard Smith was found dead on the sidewalk on N.E. Fourth Plain Blvd. on Jan. 28, 2020.

The lawsuit says the sidewalk was in a “state of serious disrepair.”

It says the city of Vancouver has a duty to keep sidewalks safe.

It was filed by Christine Troutt, the deceased man’s sister.

Troutt is seeking an undetermined amount in damages and legal fees.

