Children Escape From Father’s Stolen Car

January 23, 2024 7:19AM PST
Photo of stolen car from police and deputies

Police have not released the name yet of a woman they say stole a car with two children inside.

Portland Police say the 9 and 11 year old children were in the back seat of their dad’s car, which he left running while he went into a business Monday afternoon on North Interstate Avenue. When he returned,  he saw a woman get into the driver’s seat of his car.  He tried to stop her, but she drove off with his two children.

About ten minutes later the car stopped at a stoplight at NW and 15th Avenue and Glisan.  The kids jumped out of the car,  and flagged down a person nearby, who called 911.

A short time later, police and deputies spotted and chased the driver in the stolen vehicle, on I-5 into Washington State, they stopped her near the Northeast 134th Street exit and arrested her.  The children are not hurt.  Their dad suffered minor injuries to his hand.

More about:
Children escape stolen car
Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputies
portland police

