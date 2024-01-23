Children Escape From Father’s Stolen Car

Police have not released the name yet of a woman they say stole a car with two children inside.

Portland Police say the 9 and 11 year old children were in the back seat of their dad’s car, which he left running while he went into a business Monday afternoon on North Interstate Avenue. When he returned, he saw a woman get into the driver’s seat of his car. He tried to stop her, but she drove off with his two children.

About ten minutes later the car stopped at a stoplight at NW and 15th Avenue and Glisan. The kids jumped out of the car, and flagged down a person nearby, who called 911.

A short time later, police and deputies spotted and chased the driver in the stolen vehicle, on I-5 into Washington State, they stopped her near the Northeast 134th Street exit and arrested her. The children are not hurt. Their dad suffered minor injuries to his hand.