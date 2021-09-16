Carpenters Go On Strike In Washington State

SEATTLE (AP) – A strike by carpenters in Washington state is expected to slow work at hundreds of construction projects across the region, include Microsoft office projects.
The Seattle Times reports the walkout for higher pay by carpenters in the state is the first in nearly 20 years.
With a 56% to 44% vote, members of the Northwest Carpenters Union rejected a tentative contract deal.
Picket lines were planned Thursday.
However most of the Seattle area’s biggest projects, such as Climate Pledge Arena and Sound Transit light rail construction, have agreements in place preventing a strike.