The Latest: Canada Braces For Dorian
Post-Tropical Cyclone Dorian is continuing to rattle the Atlantic. The storm battered North Carolina on Friday and gained strength as it approached Canada on Saturday. It is now on track to bring strong wind gusts to Newfoundland.
Officials in the Bahamas say the death toll will rise even further six days after Hurricane Dorian made landfall. Clean-up teams are still working to clear debris and the deceased as rescue crews work to reach the thousands still in need of help. The U.S. Coast Guard says it has rescued around 290 people so far while forty-three people are confirmed dead. Around 250 residents of Great Abaco island arrived on Saturday in the Bahamian capital of Nassau after the storm.