California Follows Oregon’s Ventilator Lead
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s governor says the state will loan 500 ventilators to the national stockpile for use by New York and other states experiencing a crush of hospitalizations due to the new coronavirus.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Monday follows commitments by Oregon and Washington to transfer ventilators to New York.
It also comes despite California’s request for 10,000 ventilators from the national stockpile, which has not been fulfilled.
As of Friday, Newsom said the state had about 4,200 ventilators.
California is expecting its coronavirus peak to come sometime in May.