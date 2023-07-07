No Charges Will Be Filed In Altercation With Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say no charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team.

Spears said she was struck by a security guard as she tried to approach Wembanyama near a restaurant in a Las Vegas casino complex on Wednesday night.

Wembanyama said a person — he later was told it was Spears — grabbed him from behind.

Spears filed a police report, alleging battery.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said Friday its investigation is over and “no charges will be filed against the person involved.”