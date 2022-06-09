      Weather Alert

Blumenauer Bicycle & Pedestrian Bridge Opens July 31st

Jun 9, 2022 @ 10:28am
Artist's rendering

PORTLAND, Ore. — The grand opening for the Congressman Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge is set for Sunday, July 31st.

The seismically-resilient bridge will cross over Interstate 84 at Southeast 7th Avenue.  It will tie together the Lloyd business district with the Central Eastside, two of Portland’s fastest growing neighborhoods.  There will be two new public plazas and landings on the north and south sides of the bridge.

In addition to carrying bicyclists and pedestrians, the bridge will serve as a back-up route for emergency vehicles over the freeway in the event of an earthquake.

The bridge was named after Congressman Blumenauer because of his continued support for transportation projects.

