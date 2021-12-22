Blazers Vs. Nets Postponed

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers game at home on Thursday against the Nets has been postponed.
The NBA says Brooklyn does not have enough players to play the game.
As of last night, 10 Nets were in the league’s health and safety protocols.
No word yet on when the game will be rescheduled.
Tomorrow's game has been postponed pic.twitter.com/XmwNLvFLhF
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 22, 2021
