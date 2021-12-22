      Weather Alert

Blazers Vs. Nets Postponed

Dec 22, 2021 @ 11:08am
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers game at home on Thursday against the Nets has been postponed.

The NBA says Brooklyn does not have enough players to play the game.

As of last night, 10 Nets were in the league’s health and safety protocols.

No word yet on when the game will be rescheduled.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Portland Trail Blazers Rip City
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Fatal SE Portland Hit & Run
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Area
Shooting Threat At Lake Oswego High School
Suspect In Attempted Portland Kidnappings Arrested
Oregon Leaders Prepare For Expected Omicron Surge
Connect With Us Listen To Us On