Biking Through Oregon and California

Traveling is good for our souls! It doesn’t always mean you have to jump on a plane or a cruise ship, and it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. You can hop on your bicycle and go BIKE-PACKING. Amity Hanson is a digital ad manager for Alpha Media and started riding about two years ago when the pandemic left her without a daily job to go to.
She’s bike-packed in Oregon and California. In case you’re wondering the difference between that and bicycle touring, it’s basically the distance. Touring is usually a longer trek, sometimes with adventure travel companies. Bikepacking refers to mostly off-road adventures.
Listen here for some of Amity’s adventures and some tips on what to take and what NOT to forget! :