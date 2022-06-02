      Weather Alert

Biking Through Oregon and California

Jun 2, 2022 @ 7:42am

Traveling is good for our souls! It doesn’t always mean you have to jump on a plane or a cruise ship, and it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. You can hop on your bicycle and go BIKE-PACKING. Amity Hanson is a digital ad manager for Alpha Media and started riding about two years ago when the pandemic left her without a daily job to go to.

She’s bike-packed in Oregon and California. In case you’re wondering the difference between that and bicycle touring, it’s basically the distance. Touring is usually a longer trek, sometimes with adventure travel companies. Bikepacking refers to mostly off-road adventures.

Listen here for some of Amity’s adventures and some tips on what to take and what NOT to forget! :

 

 

