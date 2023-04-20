KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Biden Could Announce Reelection Run As Soon As Next Week

April 20, 2023 3:55PM PDT
Share
Biden Could Announce Reelection Run As Soon As Next Week
Photo:MGN

(Washington, DC) — President Biden may be gearing up to announce his bid for reelection soon. Aides for the president have told allies the announcement could come as early as next week, with Tuesday a likely date due to it being the four-year anniversary of his 2020 announcement. Biden has always made it clear he plans to run for a second term, but has never given an official announcement. The oldest serving president in U.S. history, Biden would be 82 years old if he ran again and won.

Popular Posts

1

Average 30-Year Mortgage Rate Dips As Spring Season Opens
2

'Rust' Movie Reboots After Alec Baldwin Shooting
3

Chauvin Murder Conviction Upheld In George Floyd Killing
4

Oregon Lawmakers Take Aim Against The Constitution
5

Accused Killer Is The Latest Example Of Media Shilling For Politics