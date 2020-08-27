Benton County, Washington Commissioners Call For Investigation Into Sheriff
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – Benton County commissioners are calling for a criminal investigation into the 14,000 rounds of county-owned ammunition found last year at Sheriff Jerry Hatcher’s former home.
The Tri-City Herald reports the board on Tuesday said it will ask the prosecutor’s office to prepare a letter to Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste.
Commissioners say they hope to have the letter ready to be approved and signed at their Sept. 1 meeting.
Hatcher told the newspaper he considers the commissioners’ action a witch-hunt, a vendetta and outside their scope.