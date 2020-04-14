Bend Woman Sentenced For Killing Grandmother
BEND, Ore. (AP) – A Bend woman who said she smothered her 92-year-old grandmother with a pillow has pleaded guilty a second time and received a 5-year prison sentence after her first conviction was overturned.
KTVZ-TV reports Angela Judd entered the plea to criminally negligent homicide in Deschutes County Circuit Court in the 2015 death of Nada Bodholdt.
In July 2016 Judd also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to over six years in prison.
Judd told a social worker what she did and the social worker reported it to police.
The appeals court ruled that the counselor, who testified at trial over defense objections, could only file an initial report with police and that the rest was privileged information.