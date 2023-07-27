Beginning Traveler? Get Tips from a Pro!

Kevin Morrisroe is a retired nurse for the Veterans Administration. He was also a medic in the Vietnam War and worked with prisoners for 14 years. Now he decompresses by riding his bike, playing with his dogs, and traveling. He loves to travel with friends, and has been to so many places he ran out of room for stamps on his passport!. We talked to him about how to get started becoming a world traveler. His tip: start here in the U.S. first! You can hear his story here: