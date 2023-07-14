Basketball Star Giving Back to NW Kids Through “DREAM” Project

TACOMA, Wash. — Corey Belser is the founder of DREAM. A non-profit serving the Northwest by helping youth basketball players reach their full potential as players and as people. They say if basketball is your vehicle, let us be your bridge.

Corey grew up in Spanaway, Washington. He was a standout player at Bethel High School, then earned a scholarship to San Diego State. After college he played professionally in Greece. Belser then made his way to the coaching ranks in the NBA where he was on the staff of the NBA champion Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. He is now with Seattle University.

Belser wanted to find a way to give back to some of the youth in his area so he founded non-profit Dream where he continues to train and mentor youth. You can learn more at www.dream94feet.org

KXL’s Brett Reckamp was at his son’s AAU basketball tournament recently in Auburn, WA and caught up with Corey. You can listen to their conversation below: