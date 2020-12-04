Asian Giant Hornet Traps To Be Removed
Courtesy Wash. dept of Agriculture
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – All Asian giant hornet traps in Washington state will be taken down by Dec. 23 in preparation for winter.
Washington State Department of Agriculture spokesperson Karla Salp said Thursday that Asian giant hornet workers and drones are expected to die off this winter, and the queens will find a spot to hibernate.
Although the traps won’t be in place, Salp said people should still report sightings to the department.
The Asian giant hornet was first spotted in Washington state in 2019.
Since then the WSDA has been on the hunt for the invasive species, which kills bees and takes the bee larvae to feed their own young.