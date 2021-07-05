      Weather Alert

Arson Being Investigated In Fatal NE Portland Apartment Fire

Jul 5, 2021 @ 1:58pm
Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people died and at least four others were injured at the Heidi Manor Apartments near Northeast 22nd and Weidler in Portland around 3:30am on Sunday morning.

Arson investigators are trying to figure out if fireworks were the cause after witnesses reported that fireworks had been set off in the area.

The apartment complex is made up of three separate buildings.  The fire destroyed all but one.

“The magnitude of this fire moved so quick that people had little time to escape and many did not. This is a tragic day for our City. I want to first acknowledge the pain and suffering of the victims and their families. I also want to praise the heroic efforts of the firefighters and residents that worked together to save so many victims under extreme conditions. If not for their efforts there would be a much greater loss,” said Portland Fire Chief Sara Boone.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty visited the scene to show their support.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at (503) 793-9271 or [email protected]portlandoregon.gov.

