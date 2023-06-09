Arrests Made In Washington County Overdose Death Case

Hillsboro, Ore. — Four persons have been arrested in connection with an overdose death, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. On June 7, 2023, the Westside Interagency Narcotics (WIN) team initiated an investigation into the potential overdose death of a Washington County resident. The WIN team successfully traced the source of the narcotics through various levels of drug dealers, leading to the execution of a search warrant at a hotel in Portland. Assisted by the HIDTA Interdiction Task Force (HIT), Portland Police Bureau (PPB), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the authorities apprehended Manuel Velazquez-Estrjo, Jorge Rivera-Nunez, Dennis Palma-Hurbina, and Gretsel Ramos-Balladares, all from Honduras, on federal drug crime charges.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized over 6.25 pounds of powder, which tested positive for fentanyl, along with 4.24 pounds of multicolored (rainbow) pills containing fentanyl. Additionally, 310.5 grams of methamphetamine and $11,707 in cash were confiscated.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Beaverton and Hillsboro Police Departments, has issued a community alert regarding a potentially hazardous batch of drugs circulating in the area. Over the past five days, there have been 15 reported overdoses, all believed to be linked to fentanyl use. Sadly, four of these cases resulted in fatalities. The Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) is assisting the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office in investigating these deaths. Six overdoses, including one fatality, occurred in Beaverton, while one fatality occurred in Hillsboro. Five overdoses, with two fatalities, were reported in the unincorporated area of Washington County. The WIN team and the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office are actively investigating these incidents. Individuals are advised to exercise caution, as there may be a particularly dangerous batch of fentanyl circulating on the streets.