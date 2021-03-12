Antique Telescope And Trailer Stolen In Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore–The Washington County Sheriff’s Office took a report Thursday that a Trailer had been stolen from a property on Bald Peak Road. In side the trailer was some expensive Astronomy equipment. There were two Telescopes, one is 14 feet long costing about $15,000, the second one is much smaller costing about $1,500. It is considered to be an antique. The trailer and contents belongs to the Carlton Observatory Project. The group teaches kids about Astronomy.
The trailer is a 1997 enclosed trailer forest green and cream colored. It has Oregon Star Party Stickers on the ramp door. The sheriff’s office doesn’t think the thieves knew what was inside the trailer when they stole it. The worry is the people who took the telescopes will try to sell them online on places like offer up and Ebay. If you know anything about this theft call the Washington County Sheriff’s office right away.