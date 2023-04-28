Andy Warhol Portrait Of OJ Simpson Goes On Auction Block

NEW YORK (AP) — An Andy Warhol silkscreen portrait of O.J. Simpson is going up for auction.

Part of Warhol’s famous “Athletes” series, the portrait spent 19 years in the possession of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which says it never displayed it.

The Phillips auction house is billing the work as a rare instance of two major 20th century pop culture figures coming together.

Now 75, Simpson was acquitted in 1995 of the double slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

He was found liable for the deaths in 1997 by a California civil court jury, and later served nine years in prison for armed robbery.