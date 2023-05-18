Amber Alert Extended To Oregon For Missing Idaho Boy

The Nampa Police Department (NPD) has launched a search for a missing two-year-old boy named Rudy Oziah Reyes. The NPD stated that the child was taken by his father, Rodolfo Reyes, from a yard located on N. Yale St. between 5th St. and 4th Ave. S. The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. The last known sighting of the child was at the Stinker Station situated at 803 12th Ave. in Nampa.

Authorities have emphasized that Rodolfo Reyes does not have custody of his son, raising concerns about the child’s welfare. It is believed that Reyes may be heading towards Oregon. Officials have shared information regarding the vehicle he could be driving, described as a dark gray 2018 Honda Civic with Idaho license plate 019Y0R. Reyes, who is 36 years old, weighs 190 pounds, stands at 5’09” tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. He may be dressed in a white tank top and jeans and is known to carry a firearm. Additionally, Reyes has distinctive tattoos, including one on the front of his neck, another on the right side that reads “Lil Rudy,” one on the left side that says “Southside Cliq,” and a tattoo on his right cheek that reads “Joelle.”

Rudy, the missing two-year-old, has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt and a diaper.

The Nampa Police are urging anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Rudy Oziah Reyes or Rodolfo Reyes to contact them at 208-465-2203. The authorities are relying on the community’s assistance in locating the missing child and ensuring his safe return.