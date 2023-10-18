KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Amazon To Start Testing Drones To Drop Prescriptions At Your Doorstep

October 18, 2023 10:09AM PDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Amazon will soon make prescription drugs fall from the sky when the e-commerce giant becomes the latest company to test drone deliveries.

The company said Wednesday that customers in College Station, Texas can now get prescriptions delivered by a drone within an hour of placing their order.

The drone is programed to fly from a delivery center with a secure pharmacy.

It will travel to the customer’s address, descend to a height of about four meters _ or 13 feet _ and drop a padded package.

Other companies that have tested prescription drone deliveries include CVS Health.

