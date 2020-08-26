Alleged I-5 Shooter Remains Behind Bars
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Roseburg man suspected of shooting cars along Interstate 5 in Oregon from his UPS vehicle remained in jail Tuesday on $1 million bail.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 49-year-old Kenneth Ayers has pleaded not guilty to charges filed in Jackson County.
He was arrested after a woman was shot in her car while heading north between Gold Hill and Central Point.
The charges include attempted murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
A grand jury is expected to return an indictment this week, said Virginia Greer, deputy district attorney for Jackson County.
State police say investigators believe Ayers shot at least seven vehicles on I-5.