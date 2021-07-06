Alleged Freeway Rock Thrower Arrested

SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington State Patrol says a man has been arrested in connection with at least four incidents in which concrete rocks were hurled at passing vehicles traveling in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 during the overnight hours.
KOMO reports the man was being held at the King County Jail, where he is facing charges of second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.
According to the patrol, troopers were called to I-5 southbound near Federal Way, Washington shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday.
The patrol said they could not connect the man who was arrested to the other incidents of motorists being targeted by rocks and other debris that have been reported in the downtown Seattle area.