Albany Woman Accused Of Killing Young Child

Apr 25, 2022 @ 4:02am

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon woman has been arrested in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child.

Police in Albany say the 32-year-old woman was pulled over in a traffic stop Saturday and they came to believe she was a danger to herself and others and that they needed to check on her child immediately.

Officers then searched a residence where the child’s body was found.

The woman was taken into custody and being held at the Linn County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mistreatment.

