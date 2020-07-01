      Weather Alert

Alaska Airlines To Issue Warnings To Passengers Without Masks

Jul 1, 2020 @ 10:42am
File Photo

SEATTLE (AP) – Alaska Airlines says its flight attendants can issue warnings to passengers who refuse to wear a mask which could lead to them being banned from future flights.

The Seattle Times reports that starting in early July, the airline will hand yellow cards to non-compliant passengers, advising them that it is their “final notice” and that a written report about them will be made.

If a passenger continues to refuse, it will be noted in the report and a decision could be made to ban the passenger from future flights.

The company said Tuesday a change was needed because of tension caused for people on a plane when travelers disregard or disobey the mask requirement.

TAGS
Alaska AIrlines masks Warnings
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast