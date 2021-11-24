      Weather Alert

Alaska Airlines Flight Headed To San Francisco Returns To Portland For Emergency Landing

Nov 24, 2021 @ 3:07pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Officials say an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to San Francisco made an emergency landing Wednesday after the right engine experienced a mechanical problem.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Alaska Airlines said in a statement that the pilot returned the Airbus A320 to Portland International Airport, where it landed about 11:45 a.m.

Keith Cunningham-Parmeter was on the flight with his wife and two children on their way to visit his grandmother for Thanksgiving and said the experience was terrifying.

