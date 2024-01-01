A Record Breaking Year Comes To An End At The Oregon Humane Society

Portland, Ore. — In 2023, the Oregon Humane Society (OHS) achieved a significant milestone by finding homes for 11,574 pets across its Portland and Salem campuses. This marks the first time adoptions have exceeded 11,000 since 2019.

The final adoption in Salem for the year was Baz, a four-year-old brown tabby cat. Baz originally arrived at the OHS Salem campus due to compatibility issues with another cat in his previous home. However, he has now secured a new home where he can reign as the king of the castle.

Meanwhile, at the OHS Portland Campus, the last adoption of 2023 was Milo, a one-year-old pittie mix. Milo, who came to OHS through the Second Chance Program from Josephine County, captured the heart of his adopter, Eric. Eric was drawn to Milo’s endearing floppy ear and joyful energy.

Both OHS campuses in Portland and Salem will be closed to the public on Monday, January 1. Normal operating hours, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., will resume on Tuesday.