9 Injured In Memorial Day Shooting At Florida Beach

May 30, 2023 9:49AM PDT
People walk past television news crews near the scene of a shooting along the Hollywood Broadwalk, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla. Nine people were injured when gunfire erupted along the beachside promenade, sending people running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Nine people were injured when gunfire erupted along a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover at the crowded beach on Memorial Day.

Police and witnesses said the shooting began as a group of people fought in front of a busy stretch of shops on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk about 7 p.m. Monday.

All of the victims were in stable condition.

The sound of gunshots sent witness Alvie Carlton Scott III ducking for cover behind a tree before he fled on foot at the command of a police officer.

Another witness, Jamie Ward, said several young men were fighting when one of them pulled a gun and started firing.

