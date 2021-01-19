8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Skiing Crash On Mt. Bachelor
BEND, Ore. (AP) – An 8-year-old boy has died after a skiing accident at Mt. Bachelor over the weekend.
The Bulletin reports that the boy was transported off the mountain by helicopter on Saturday afternoon and then flown to St. Charles Bend Medical Center.
The boy died after brain surgery at the hospital.
Skiers and snowboarders reported unusually icy conditions at the ski area on Saturday.
Mt. Bachelor was closed on Sunday.
Four people have died on Mt. Bachelor since 2018, including two in one day that year.