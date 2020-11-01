      Breaking News
524 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Sunday, 2 New Deaths

Nov 1, 2020 @ 12:22pm

The Oregon Health Authority announced that two more people have died on COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 691.

OHA also reported 524 confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 45,429.

According to a press release sent out by OHA, the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (8), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Klamath (4), Lane (35), Lincoln (2), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (132), Morrow (2), Multnomah (116), Polk (5), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (67), Yamhill (7).

 

