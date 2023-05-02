KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

5 Generations of Salmon Fishing!

May 2, 2023 11:35AM PDT
Photo courtesy of: Sena Wheeler

It’s May so it’s Copper River Fishing Season!   Sena and Rich Wheeler know salmon!   They own Sena Sea, and live, eat and breathe salmon.  Wild King, Sockeye, and Coho salmon.  They take their boats out to Alaska every year to bring home the best of the best.   Sena’s family has been fishing here for five generations.  They believe where you catch salmon matters when it comes to quality.   The Copper River Delta is one of the last intact watersheds in the world – turbid glacial water flowing through the majestic Wrangell and Chugach Mountains to the central coast where it empties into the Gulf of Alaska.

You can hear the story here:

