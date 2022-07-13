      Weather Alert

458 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

Jul 13, 2022 @ 3:07pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 458 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

63 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,600 new cases and 11 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 13 percent.

