458 Oregonians Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 458 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
63 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,600 new cases and 11 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 13 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/0G4Mm7tuOm pic.twitter.com/Q0xqyFRiTv
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 13, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/0G4Mm7tuOm pic.twitter.com/Q0xqyFRiTv
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 13, 2022