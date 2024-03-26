Dining in the Couve Highlight’s the City’s Best Restaurants!

There are a lot of really great places to eat, but sometimes it’s hard to find them. Food groups on social media help. People share their thoughts

about local dining establishments so others will be able to choose a place to eat based on their reviews. There’s a problem though. People love to fight, even on a page that you would think would be a positive place to chat!

Cameron Mason of Vancouver saw that there was too much bickering going on, so he started his own group. There’s already been some fighting on it, but he’s trying to filter out those who are too negative. His Facebook group is called Dining in the Couve. We had a conversation about some of his favorite places to eat in Vancouver. You can hear that here: