UPDATE: Arrest Made In Devastating Downtown Hillsboro Fire

Jan 6, 2022 @ 12:30pm
1/6 UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the devastating Downtown Hillsboro fire.

Hillsboro Police tells KXL that 34-year-old Roel Leon faces several charges, including arson.

Sergeant Clint Chrz says he’s not sure why Leon allegedly set the fire, “Why did this person do that?…I can tell you the person lives in town here, just a few blocks from the Downtown area. I can tell you the Hillsboro police department has had interactions with this individual in the past”.

The Sergeant says Leon is also suspected in three separate car fires in Hillsboro that happened after the Downtown fire on January 2nd.

-PREVIOUS STORY-

Hillsboro, Ore. — Early in the morning on Sunday, January 2, 2022, Hillsboro Firefighters were called to the area of  SE 1st and Main on the report of a commercial fire.

Fire crews called for a 3rd alarm about 3:20 in the morning bringing firefighters from several other areas to help with the fire.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue says 5 businesses were destroyed.

No injuries are reported.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

