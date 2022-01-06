UPDATE: Arrest Made In Devastating Downtown Hillsboro Fire

1/6 UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the devastating Downtown Hillsboro fire.
Hillsboro Police tells KXL that 34-year-old Roel Leon faces several charges, including arson.
Sergeant Clint Chrz says he’s not sure why Leon allegedly set the fire, “Why did this person do that?…I can tell you the person lives in town here, just a few blocks from the Downtown area. I can tell you the Hillsboro police department has had interactions with this individual in the past”.
The Sergeant says Leon is also suspected in three separate car fires in Hillsboro that happened after the Downtown fire on January 2nd.
-PREVIOUS STORY-
Hillsboro, Ore. — Early in the morning on Sunday, January 2, 2022, Hillsboro Firefighters were called to the area of SE 1st and Main on the report of a commercial fire.
Fire crews called for a 3rd alarm about 3:20 in the morning bringing firefighters from several other areas to help with the fire.
Crews continue battling the commercial fire. Now a 4th alarm. Two blocks closed around the fire area. @TVFR @CorneliusFire @ForestGroveFire @MetroWestAmb @WashcoOregon @CityofHillsboro @PDXFire pic.twitter.com/8Msuq1m7BL
— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) January 2, 2022
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue says 5 businesses were destroyed.
A few spot fires continue to burn. Our thanks to all our partners who responded: @TVFR @PDXFire @ForestGroveFire @CorneliusFire @BanksFire @GastonFire @HillsboroPolice @MetroWestAmb @nwnatural pic.twitter.com/zSvLKfrzln
— Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) January 2, 2022
