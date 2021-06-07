3,700 Hundred Acre Wildfire Burns In The Joseph Canyon

WALLOW COUNTY, Ore– More than 3,700 acres is burning in the Joseph Canyon. It was sparked by lightning a few days ago. The canyon is located in the Northeast portion of the state close to the Washington border and about 23 miles away from Lewiston, Idaho.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says the terrain is one that is extremely steep and very difficult to fight a fire there. Cooler weather helped slow the blaze Sunday. Four hand crews, two engines, and three helicopters are attacking the flames.