Oregon Pushes Back Rent Due Date

May 12, 2021 @ 4:51am

Salem, Ore. – Oregon lawmakers have passed a bill that gives tenants who are struggling with financial hardships due to the pandemic more time to pay past-due rent. Tenants currently have until July to pay back rent, but under Senate Bill 282 tenants will have until Feb. 28, 2022. The bill passed the House Tuesday with a vote of 39-17 and goes to the governor. In March, more than 17% – or nearly 158,000 Oregon renters who answered a survey – said they were not caught up on their rent payments, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey.

