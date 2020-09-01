$300 Jobless Boost Available Week Of Sept. 21st In Washington State
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Employment Security Department announced that a weekly jobless benefit boost of $300 would be processed starting Sept. 21.
Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1 and will be on top of the state’s regular unemployment benefit.
Not everyone who has filed a claim will be eligible for the extra funding, and ESD has said that the benefit is currently time-limited to those filing claims over a three-week period, between July 26 and Aug. 15.
In order to qualify for the weekly bonus, people must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.