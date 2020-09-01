      Weather Alert

$300 Jobless Boost Available Week Of Sept. 21st In Washington State

Sep 1, 2020 @ 3:25pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Employment Security Department announced that a weekly jobless benefit boost of $300 would be processed starting Sept. 21.

Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1 and will be on top of the state’s regular unemployment benefit.

Not everyone who has filed a claim will be eligible for the extra funding, and ESD has said that the benefit is currently time-limited to those filing claims over a three-week period, between July 26 and Aug. 15.

In order to qualify for the weekly bonus, people must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Jobless Boost
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro