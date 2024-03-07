2nd Alaska Boeing Emergency Landing at PDX This Year

Flight records show flight 646 to Phoenix was a Boeing 737-800. It left PDX at 5:26 P.M. Wednesday, rose to 35,000 feet, then came back, landing in Portland at 6:33 P.M. Seven crew members and passengers asked for medical evaluations. Emergency crews searched for the source of the fumes but did not find it.

This comes after a January incident involving another Alaska Boeing jet also making an emergency landing at PDX, when a door plug blew out in midair. Boeing C.E.O. Dave Calhoun promised, “100 % and complete transparency every step of the way. We’re going to work with the N.T.S.B.”

But N.T.S.B. Chair Jennifer Hemendy says that’s not how it’s going. “We’ve asked for the records with respect to what occurred. We’ve asked for what shift it occurred on. We think we know what days the work occurred on, but that’s only because of our investigators work looking at pictures and emails to try to get to the bottom of that information.” She told lawmakers on Capitol Hill, “It’s absurd that two months later we don’t have that.”