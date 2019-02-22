28 Years for Eugene Man Convicted of Sexually Abusing 5 Women
By Grant McHill
Feb 22, 2019 @ 12:31 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A registered sex offender will spend the next 28 years in prison for raping and sexually abusing five women.

The Register-Guard reports 24-year-old Ruben Orlando Guerrero of Eugene pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of rape and sodomy. Additional charges of rape and a strangulation charge were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Guerrero was sentenced Thursday.

Guerrero was arrested by Eugene police in June after court documents say he subjected a woman to offensive physical contact.

In August, a Lane County grand jury returned a secret indictment against Guerrero, further alleging multiple counts of rape and sodomy dating back to 2013 and involving four victims.

Guerrero already was on probation following a March conviction of sexual abuse involving another woman, unrelated to this case.

