217 New And Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, Four More Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – There are 217 new confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon Wednesday.
There are also four more reported deaths.
That brings the state’s total numbers to 10,817 cases and 224 deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Lane (10), Lincoln (3), Linn (8), Malheur (12), Marion (15), Morrow (10), Multnomah (30), Umatilla (43), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (31), Yamhill (9).
265,450 have tested negative for the virus.
Two of the deaths come from Multnomah County, including a 36-year-old man and a 55-year-old man.
The other two deaths are from Marion County and Benton County.
All four people had underlying medical conditions.
188 people remain hospitalized.
About 2900 people are considered recovered.